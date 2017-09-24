New Segment Confirmed To Kick Off WWE RAW Tomorrow Night, The Demon Is Always Lurking Inside Finn Balor (Video)

WWE RAW

Kurt Angle confirmed The Miz will host a special edition of Miz TV to kick off tomorrow night’s episode of RAW… and it will be the segment that kicks tomorrow night’s show off.

Miz approached Kurt Angle backstage and gloated about his win over Jason Jordan before pitching a segment for tomorrow’s show. Miz said he wanted a special edition of Miz TV, and wanted Reigns on the show, because his win over Cena is comparable to beating Undertaker at Wrestlemania. Miz also referenced rumors of Reigns and ‘his buddies’ getting together, and said there’s a lot to talk about and wanted to get down to the bottom of things.

Angle said as much as he hates agreeing with Miz, he’s right, and announced the segment would start the show tomorrow.

Related: John Cena vs Roman Reigns: Who Walked Out Of Los Angeles As The Victor? (Photos / Videos)

WWE No Mercy

The following video features Mike Rome getting post match comments from Finn Balor after his win over Bray Wyatt at WWE No Mercy: