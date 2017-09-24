Enzo Amore Wins The Cruiserweight Championship At WWE No Mercy (Photos / Video)

BADA BOOM! The newest champ is in the room! Enzo Amore is the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion after defeating Neville at WWE No Mercy Enzo won the title in the pay-per-view’s penultimate match, using a distraction and a low blow to win the title. The closing moments of the match saw Enzo on the floor, and he taunted Neville by grabbing the Cruiserweight Championship and holding it above his head. Neville gave chase, and Enzo threatened to use it as a weapon, but ended up handing it back to the referee. When the referee turned to place it back outside of the ring, Enzo saw his chance and he kicked Neville in the balls, then made the cover and celebrated on the ramp with the title. A swift kick connects with the jaw of @real1, but it’s not enough to keep down The #CertifiedG! #WWENoMercy @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/hA7Ah75K16 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 25, 2017 The #KingOfTheCruiserweights @WWENeville seems to be TOYING with @real1… #WWENoMercy pic.twitter.com/TZ5EY54Fv8 — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017 The #RealestGuyInTheRoom is OFFICIALLY The #RealestChampionInTheRoom!!! @real1 is the NEW #CruiserweightChampion! #WWENoMercy #AndNew pic.twitter.com/ysjcreAxp3 — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017