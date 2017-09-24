Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman: Who Survived The War & Left WWE No Mercy As Universal Champion?

WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) w/Paul Heyman vs Braun Strowman

Lesnar goes right after Strowman but Strowman tosses Lesnar into the corner. Lesnar tries to take Strowman down but Strowman stuffs him and tosses him across the ring. Lesnar doesn’t look as confident as he did as the match started. Lesnar goes behind Strowman and German suplexes him. Strowman pops up to his feet and chokeslams Lesnar. Strowman hits the running power slam. Lesnar kicks out. Lesnar crawls into the corner. Strowman splashes Lesnar in the corner. Lesnar picked up Strowman for the F5. Strowman counters and he… err… runs into Lesnar with his… um… lets just call it a splash to the back. Strowman picks up Lesnar and drives him back first into the ring post.

Strowman tosses Lesnar back into the ring. Strowman misses a running shoulder block. Lesnar locks in a standing kimura. Strowman drives Lesnar into the corner. Lesnar will not let go. Strowman is down on one knee. Strowman drops to the mat. Lesnar gets to the ropes to cause the break. Lesnar charges in and gets spine busterd. Strowman misses a clothesline. Lesnar uncorks five German suplexes in a row. Lesnar picks up Strowman for the F5. Strowman reverses and hits another running power slam. Strowman can’t get to Lesnar to cover him. Strowman hits yet another running power slam. Lesnar kicks out. Lesnar picks up Strowman and hits the F5 for the win. It was just that quick.

Winner and STILL Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar!