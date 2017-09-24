Bayley Says She’s Not Going Anywhere (Video), Cruiserweight Division Reacts To Enzo Amore’s Title Win

WWE No Mercy

The following video features Bayley’s post match comments after coming up short against Alexa Bliss in tonight’s Fatal 5 Way title match at WWE No Mercy.

Bayley says despite the loss, she’s not going anywhere and she is determined to become the next RAW Women’s Champion.

How You Doin?

Following Enzo Amore’s surprising victory over Neville to win the Cruiserweight Championship, some of the cruiserweight division reacted to their new champion:

Patience. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) September 25, 2017

And they called me a joke … #WWENoMercy — Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) September 25, 2017

I like Enzo.. — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) September 25, 2017

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 25, 2017

Welp……… — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 25, 2017