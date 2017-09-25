WZ Daily: No Mercy Fallout, Jeff Hardy’s Injury, FloSlam v WWN Live Update, Cody’s Exclusive ROH Deal, Cruise Of Jericho, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by WZ’s Executive Editor Nick Hausman and features WZ’s Social Media Director Bill Pritchard as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics that Nick & Bill discuss include:

All the fallout from last night’s WWE No Mercy PPV

Jeff Hardy’s shoulder injury

FloSlam not broadcasting EVOLVE’s iPPVs

Cody Rhodes signing a domestically exclusive deal with Ring of Honor

Bully Ray’s injury at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor

The Cruise of Jericho featuring a Sea of Honor tournament

WWE deciding to add much of it’s YouTube short form content to the WWE Network

Related: WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule



