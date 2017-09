The following press release was sent to WrestleZone by Gnarly Pop Productions:

LIFE, LOVE & LADY WRESTLING – LIVE!

$20 GA Tickets Now Available & Smackdown Live! Ticket Giveaway

Chicago, IL, USA September 24, 2017 – Due to popular demand, starting Monday September 25, Gnarly Pop Productions, Inc. will offer a $20 General Admission “wrestling event only” ticket on eventrbite.com. Only eighty (80) tickets of this type and price point will be made available, so get your tickets fast.

In addition, two (2) tickets to the December 26 SMACKDOWN! LIVE show at Allstate Arena will be given away in a free drawing to one lucky fan during the show.

On Saturday, September 30, Gnarly Pop Productions, Inc., in connection with SHIMMER and RISE, will deliver a women’s pro wrestling spectacular, featuring some of the biggest names in independent wrestling, at a venue never before seen by Chicago wrestling fans.

Top talent from around the country will be performing at the show, including WWE Mae Young Classic® competitors “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez (SHIMMER Champion) and second-generation star Rachael Ellering. The show will also feature Thunderkitty and Randi West (who appear in the film Signature Move), and special guest ring announcer Sarah Shockey (from the Marty & Sarah Love Wrestling podcast).

Mercedes Martinez (SHIMMER Champion) vs Jessicka Havok

Rachael Ellering vs Chelsea Green vs

Hudson Envy vs Samantha Heights

Delilah Doom vs Dust

Kiera Hogan vs “Fallen Flower” Kikyo

Laynie Luck & Dominique Fabiano vs Amanda Carolina Rodriguez & La Rosa Negra

Randi West vs Aja “Super” Perera

Thunderkitty will be in action, and more! (card subject to change)

This special attraction will take place at Fort Knox Studio’s “The Hangar” (4255 N. Knox Ave, Chicago, IL). Doors open at 5:00pm, and show time is 6:00pm to 8:30pm. Fort Knox is located between O’Hare Airport and downtown Chicago with direct access to I-90/I-94 Expressways, and within very short walking distance of the “El” Blue Line Montrose stop, as well as the Metra rail Mayfair stop. Some lot and street parking will be available (free of charge).

Tickets and ticket packages starting at $20 are on sale now exclusively at https://life-love-and-lady-wrestling-live.eventbrite.com. Ticket packages ($30 GA and $50 Front Row) include access to the 2pm screening of the film Signature Move at Chicago’s historic Music Box Theatre. Tickets must be purchased in advance (no ticket sales at The Hangar door, however you can still buy tickets on your smartphone until 6:00pm bell time).

Gnarly Pop Productions, Inc. (gnarlypop.com) is a Chicago-based entertainment and event services company.