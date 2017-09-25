William Regal, Gabe Sapolsky Respond To Leaked Email Sent To Talent Regarding In-Ring Habits, ‘Transition Period’ For EVOLVE & WWN

Fightful.com‘s David Bixenspan posted a report containing a leaked email sent by Evolve / WWN booker Gabe Sapolsky to the talent on this past weekend addressing a ‘transition period’ in the company, as well as advice talent should follow in order to be better prepared for a possible WWE career.
It was noted that the email was sent out after WWN was sued by FloSlam for allegations of fraud, but before the news went public. The full email is below:
Some of the topics of note were that although he didn’t note the FloSlam issues or anything about plans specifically, Sapolsky noted a ‘transition period’ for the company, and brought up bad in-ring habits talent would need to break.
Sapolsky also mentioned William Regal critiquing lock ups and other strikes and spots, which would need to be fine tuned in order to be ‘WWE ready.’ Regal did end up responding to reports of the email, saying he did not want his comments taken out of context and felt the need to respond. Regal said his comments were in response to people at the event (BOLA 2017) asking for advice on things to work on, and he offered a general observation, and not a negative critique like it may have been taken as in the leaked email.
Sapolsky also spoke to Voices Of Wrestling‘s Aaron Bentley regarding the leaked email, saying the leak nearly cost him his job as a consultant with WWE and NXT. Sapolsky told Bentley that it “killed something” inside of him after learning that the email had been leaked to the show and other outlets, and insisted that the Everything Evolves podcast host revealed who sent the email.
When they denied Sapolsky’s request, he reportedly told Bentley that not revealing the source of the email was “destroying the company you’re doing a podcast about” and accused Everything Evolves of betraying him and EVOLVE before the conversation between the two ended.
Fightful updated the situation after speaking with Sapolsky about the VOW report, saying Sapolsky told them Sunday’s conversation was off the record, and he had been misquoted about having a job with WWE / NXT. He told them the situation is: “just piling it on at this point and I am in a bad place now.”
