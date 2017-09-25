Konnor of The Ascension Mocks His Losing Streak, WWE Reflects on Curt Hawkins’ Losing Streak (Video)

Konnor of The Ascension Mocks His Losing Streak
Former NXT Tag Team Champion Konnor of The Ascension recently commented on his current losing streak. A fan tweeted that a kid’s day was made after finding his Konnor action figure for his collection. Konnor thanked the fan, and added, “Let me win a match or two!!”
The Ascension have only won one match the entire year, which was a 12-person tag match which aired on SmackDown Live in February.
WWE Reflects on Curt Hawkins’ Losing Streak
Ever since closing up the “Star Factory” in exchange for the “History Machine,” Curt Hawkins has shown a change in perspective regarding his current losses. Before, he was crediting his defeats to assisting others in becoming stars. Now, he is frustrated about his losses, even reacting negatively following a loss from R-Truth.
WWE recently posted a video of Hawkins’ streak.
