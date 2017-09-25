Roman Reigns Thanks John Cena In Revealing Interview

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Roman Reigns grants WWE’s cameras unlimited access as he prepares to face John Cena at WWE No Mercy 2017.

WWE Locker Room Gives Cesaro Standing Ovation

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan was a guest on last night’s post-WWE No Mercy Wrestling Inc podcast and mentioned that Cesaro received a standing ovation backstage last night from everyone in the locker room.

It should be noted that Cesaro wrestled a full eleven minutes after having his mouth was busted open by a steel ring post. What a beast.

You can listen to Morgan’s full comments in the embedded player below: