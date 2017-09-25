Roman Reigns Thanks John Cena In Revealing Interview
WWE has released the following video on-line:
WWE Locker Room Gives Cesaro Standing Ovation
Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan was a guest on last night’s post-WWE No Mercy Wrestling Inc podcast and mentioned that Cesaro received a standing ovation backstage last night from everyone in the locker room.
It should be noted that Cesaro wrestled a full eleven minutes after having his mouth was busted open by a steel ring post. What a beast.
You can listen to Morgan’s full comments in the embedded player below:
