Backstage News on the Future of Lucha Underground

For quite some time, there have been talks of whether a fourth season of Lucha Underground will be produced. There have been conflicting reports of the status of the company, and seemingly no clear-cut development. Former WWE and current Lucha Underground referee Marty Elias has been on the Pancakes & Powerslams Show on many occasions, providing updates that things are looking good as far as another season.
Dave Meltzer reported on his latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “things look bleak,” “the people who funded seasons two and three have not committed to a fourth season,” and “nobody new has come to the table willing to commit to funding another season.”
Lucha Underground producer Eric Van Wagenen was the latest guest on the Ringside Pop show with Dale Rutledge, Marty Elias, and Kia Stevens (Awesome Kong; not present at this show). Here is the update he provided regarding the future of LU.
You can view the full interview below.
***If any portion of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T Ringside Pop via WrestleZone for the transcription.***
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?