Thank you to WWE Games for the following:

2K today released the ANTHEM TV spot for WWE 2K18 in anticipation of the upcoming release in 2K’s flagship WWE video game franchise. The spot, which made its debut during WWE No Mercy 2017 last night, is an anthem performed by Snoop Dogg that highlights what the WWE 2K18 campaign tagline, BE LIKE NO ONE, really means. The spot features a host of current WWE Superstars and culminates with the WWE 2K18 cover Superstar himself, Seth Rollins.

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 17, 2017 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC as well as in Fall 2017 for Nintendo Switch™. Players who purchase the WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition at participating retailers will receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on Friday, October 13, 2017 for the PS4™ system and Xbox One. In addition, players who purchase the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition, available in both physical and digital varieties at participating retailers, will also receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses – including all Cena (Nuff) Edition digital content – beginning four days early on Friday, October 13, 2017 for the PS4™ system and Xbox One, with Windows PC players receiving their Deluxe Edition copies on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

For more information on WWE 2K18 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K18 and #BLN1 or subscribe on YouTube.