Braun Strowman Destroys Curt Hawkins On WWE RAW, Preview For Shane McMahon’s Reponse To Owens On Smackdown (Video)

WWE RAW

Braun Strowman didn’t sit around and lick his wounds after losing to Brock Lesnar at WWE No Mercy, as he smashed Curt Hawkins through the stage and called for a real fight on his path to destruction.

Hawkins was in the ring and issued a challenge that ended up being answered by Strowman, who marched right to the ring and ended up chasing Hawkins away. Strowman gave chase through the crowd and pummeled Hawkins, beating him on the stage and slamming him through the mini tron on the stage.

Strowman then went back to the ring and said he was on a path of destruction, and he wasn’t leaving until someone gave him a real fight. Dean Ambrose ended up answering his challenge, but Strowman made quick work of him and picked up the victory.

Related: WWE RAW Results For 9/25

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video previews this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, with the focal point being on Shane McMahon’s response to Kevin Owens’ recent actions: