Two Big Steel Cage Matches Announced For WrestleCade, Don’t Take Titus O’Neil Lightly (Video)

Bill Pritchard
johnny impact

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Steel Cage Showdown

WrestleCade announced the following matches set to take place on Saturday, November 25th as part of the main show of their Fan Festival Weekend taking place in Winston-Salem, North Carolina:


Related: Eric Bischoff Reacts To WWE Bringing Back Starrcade As A House Show; Talks His WrestleCade Appearance

RAW Fallout

The following video features Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews commenting on Crews’ match against Elias. Titus says nobody should be taking them lightly, because they might like to have fun, but they’re still all business:

Related: WWE RAW Results For 9/25

Alberto El PatronIvelissejohnny impactraw fallouttaya valkyrieTitus O'NeilWrestleCadeWWEWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"