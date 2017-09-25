Two Big Steel Cage Matches Announced For WrestleCade, Don’t Take Titus O’Neil Lightly (Video)

Steel Cage Showdown

WrestleCade announced the following matches set to take place on Saturday, November 25th as part of the main show of their Fan Festival Weekend taking place in Winston-Salem, North Carolina:

2 BIG Cage Matches at the #WrestleCade SuperShow on 11/25 in Winston Salem, NC! Johnny Impact Vs Alberto El Patron & Taya vs Ivelisse. pic.twitter.com/Vg2iG9h7iP — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) September 26, 2017



RAW Fallout

The following video features Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews commenting on Crews’ match against Elias. Titus says nobody should be taking them lightly, because they might like to have fun, but they’re still all business:

