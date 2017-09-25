The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday!
You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
On his decision to portray Scott Hall as a drunk during his NWO run and specifically on the September 14, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro:
Eric Bischoff Reacts To WWE Bringing Back Starrcade As A House Show; Talks His WrestleCade Appearance
On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including:
“This Week In Bischoff History” features Eric taking a look back at the September 14, 1998 edition of Nitro and many of the rumors surrounding the episode. This Nitro featured Ric Flair’s return to the company following a long absence and Arn Anderson reforming The Four Horsemen.
Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?