On his decision to portray Scott Hall as a drunk during his NWO run and specifically on the September 14, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro: EB: It was based on reality. So many people knew because of problems and challenges that Scott had at the time. It was pretty well known with a lot of the wrestling audience that Scott had an issue. It was a decision I made and I made it regretfully. I want to make it clear because I have seen it this week. People have been sending it to me because it was the anniversary of the segment and it kind of disgusted me. Not so much the scene because, like so many things we have seen in wrestling, it's over the top. It ridiculous and sometimes you just shake your head and say, "Wow, why did anyone think that was a good idea?" I think exploiting somebody's chemical problems and addiction the way that I chose to is one of the things, among several, that I really regret. I think it was in really poor taste. It wasn't entertaining and it was a weak attempt on my part, singularly, to try and make sense out of reality in the fictional world and I regret it.

