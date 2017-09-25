IC Title Defense, Braun Strowman Match Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE RAW

WWE RAW

WWE confirmed two big matches for next week’s episode of WWE RAW, and we will see an Intercontinental Championship match as well as Braun Strowman’s return to the ring.

Strowman will face off with Seth Rollins, who laid down the challenge to Strowman after he defeated Dean Ambrose on RAW. Additionally, Roman Reigns will get an Intercontinental Championship match after he defeated The Miz in non-title action tonight. The rematch came about after The Miztourage beat Reigns down and left him laying in the ring.

RAW Fallout

The following video features Jason Jordan discussing becoming the third member of The Hardys after he was successful teaming with Matt Hardy tonight on RAW after Jeff Hardy was put out with a shoulder injury.

