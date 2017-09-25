Neville Disrupts Enzo Amore’s Championship Celebration, Lays Out The New Champion On WWE RAW (Video)

Enzo Amore insisted that Kurt Angle allow him to have a championship celebration for his Cruiserweight Championship win at No Mercy… but the night ended with Neville laying him out for running his mouth a bit too much.

Enzo came to the ring for the main event segment of the night and talked about retiring his jersey and how he celebrated the previous night, then proceeded to run down Big Cass and the entire Cruiserweight division. The following recap is from our live play by play of tonight’s show: