Neville Disrupts Enzo Amore’s Championship Celebration, Lays Out The New Champion On WWE RAW (Video)

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Enzo Amore insisted that Kurt Angle allow him to have a championship celebration for his Cruiserweight Championship win at No Mercy… but the night ended with Neville laying him out for running his mouth a bit too much.

Enzo came to the ring for the main event segment of the night and talked about retiring his jersey and how he celebrated the previous night, then proceeded to run down Big Cass and the entire Cruiserweight division. The following recap is from our live play by play of tonight’s show:

Enzo goes in on the Cruiserweights. Enzo says Rich Swann danced his way to the title, then danced his way back to being irrelevant. Cedric Alexander is the man that charisma forgot. Enzo calls Grand Matalik fat. Before Enzo can go on, Neville walks out on the ramp. Neville looks totally dejected. Enzo says Neville’s title is on the shoulders of a real man. Neville says the Enzo has alienated everyone he has come into contact with. Enzo debuted with tons of fanfare but two short years later Enzo was dumped on their doorstep like the useless slug he is. Neville says if it was up to him Enzo would have been left to rot. The superstars behind him rallied to have Enzo join them because no one else wanted him.

Neville says he is going to do everyone a favor and end Enzo. Enzo reminds Neville that he can’t touch him. Enzo adds that in nine months of Neville being the champion he never sniffed the final hour of Raw. Enzo is a star and Neville knows it. Neville kicks Enzo in the gut and tosses him out of the ring. Neville sends Enzo into the barricade, over and over again. Enzo tries to leave but the rest of the Cruiserweights cut him off. Neville stuffs the paper that said no one can touch Enzo in Enzo’s mouth. Red Arrow by Neville.

