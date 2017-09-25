Bullet Club Invades WWE RAW On ‘Being The Elite’ (Video), Who Do You Think Is Ready For Asuka?

Being The Elite

As noted earlier, Bullet Club’s Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, The Young Bucks and Brandi Rhodes were spotted outside of the arena hosting tonight’s WWE RAW TV taping in Ontario, California.

The following video is the latest episode of “Being The Elite” which highlights their invasion of RAW:

Related: Full Coverage Of Bullet Club Invasion Of RAW; #BCInvasion

Asuka

WWE posted the following poll, asking fans who is the WWE star most likely to hand Asuka her first loss on the WWE main roster. The choices were:

Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss

Sasha Banks

Naomi

Bayley

Nia Jax

Emma

Natalya

Becky Lynch

Other

Charlotte is currently winning with 36% of the vote, followed by Nia Jax with 15% and ‘Other’ getting 11% of the vote. Asuka will debut on the RAW brand at the WWE TLC pay-per-view next month.

Related: WWE Continues To Tease Asuka’s TLC Debut, WWE Top 10: Superstars Impersonating Entrances (Video), WWE No Mercy Winners Photo Gallery