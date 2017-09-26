GFW Media Call feat. EC3 (Full Audio)

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Global Force Wrestling wrapped their weekly media call not long ago. This week’s call features GFW Grand Champion EC3! WrestleZone was represented on the call and we just released the full audio from the call via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes and WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com! Some of the topics discussed include: GFW traveling to Ottawa, Canada for Bound For Glory

What it feels like to be a veteran in the locker room

His advice to pro wrestlers trying to find their personality

How his time in NXT compares to his time in GFW

What his plans are for the GFW Grand Championship

What he thinks makes for good and bad pro wrestling management

Eli Drake

The NFL kneel protests

What the style of the Grand Championship is like and how it differs from a traditional wrestling style

What arenas he likes to perform in

WZ will have some transcribed highlights from it released later today.