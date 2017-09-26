GFW Media Call feat. EC3 (Full Audio)

Nick Hausman

Global Force Wrestling wrapped their weekly media call not long ago.

This week’s call features GFW Grand Champion EC3!

WrestleZone was represented on the call and we just released the full audio from the call via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes and WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Some of the topics discussed include:

  • GFW traveling to Ottawa, Canada for Bound For Glory
  • What it feels like to be a veteran in the locker room
  • His advice to pro wrestlers trying to find their personality
  • How his time in NXT compares to his time in GFW
  • What his plans are for the GFW Grand Championship
  • What he thinks makes for good and bad pro wrestling management
  • Eli Drake
  • The NFL kneel protests
  • What the style of the Grand Championship is like and how it differs from a traditional wrestling style
  • What arenas he likes to perform in
  • More…

It has also been embedded to the top of this post. WZ will have some transcribed highlights from it released later today.

