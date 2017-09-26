Matt Hardy Further Teases ‘Woken’ Gimmick; Nia Jax On How She Deals w/ Her Weight, Goldust Praises Her

Matt Hardy Further Teases ‘Woken’ Gimmick

As reported, Jeff Hardy suffered a shoulder injury during a six-pack challenge match for the Intercontinental Championship last week on Raw, and is required to have surgery.

On the latest episode of Raw, Matt Hardy teamed with Jason Jordan to defeat Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. The commentating team discussed whether the two would team more often during Jeff’s recovery.

Since Jeff will be out, Matt has now further teased his “Woken” gimmick to materialize.

Everything is about to change without #BrotherJeffreyNero by my side in @WWE.. I must #GetWOKE & #StayWOKE.. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 26, 2017

Nia Jax On How She Deals with Her Weight

A user on Twitter asked Kurt Angle why Nia Jax was the only person to get her weight announced during a recent match. Kurt Angle responded that it is because she is proud of her weight and “she’s beautiful.”

Nia thanked Angle, and responded to a tweet about it being unfair that she is being singled out.

Everyone deals w/their weight differently. To me, it's just a number! I am a HEALTHY woman & happy w/my body. Embrace yourself & beauty https://t.co/v6G8q1tpj5 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) September 26, 2017

Goldust then praised Nia for her response.