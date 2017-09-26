More WWE & NXT Talents Confirmed For WWE 2K18 DLC, James Storm On What Makes Bound For Glory Special (Video)

WWE 2K18

The following names have been confirmed as downloadable content for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game:

Elias

Drew McIntyre

Ruby Riot

Lars Sullivan

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson)

Beth Phoenix

The Hardys (previously confirmed on 9/25)

The Superstars featured on today’s list of reveals are being added as DLC content due to not being included in the full roster that was revealed last month. WWE Games team is celebrating “2K18 DLC Day” and they are releasing more names throughout the day. Check back for today’s full list of reveals.

BFG 2017

The following video features Impact Wrestling star James Storm commenting on what makes the Bound For Glory pay-per-view so special: