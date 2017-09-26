MNM Reunite At All Pro Wrestling (Full Match), Drew McIntyre & NXT Stars Channel The Kliq (Videos)

MNM

Huffington Post‘s Pollo Del Mar has posted a new article looking at John Morrison and Joey Mercury’s reunion as MNM over the weekend at the All Pro Wrestling live event in San Francisco.

The former three-time WWE Tag Team Champions’ one-time reunion saw them defeat Impact Wrestling team Reno S.C.U.M. at APW’s “Gym Wars” event. Check out the HuffPost article for more details on the event; the full match can also be seen in the embedded player above.

NXT Live

The following video features NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano, Oney Lorcan and The Street Profits recreating the Kliq’s famous entrance poses at the recent NXT live event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania: