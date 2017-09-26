Update On Paige’s Expected WWE Return, How Old Is Asuka Today?, Preview Clips For Total Bellas

Update On Paige’s Expected WWE Return

PWInsider.com is reporting that “all signs” point towards Paige being cleared to return to the ring to perform for WWE.

They also note that even tho Paige was drafted to RAW in the brand split in 2016 they expect that to be forgotten and for Paige to debut as part of the Smackdown Live brand.

How Old Is Asuka Today?

Today is the 36th birthday of the former WWE NXT Champion Asuka.

As announced at No Mercy she will make her official RAW debut at WWE TLC.

Today is also the 29th birthday of NXT star Murphy.

Preview Clips For Tonight’s Total Bellas

WWE has released the following preview clips on-line for tonight’s Total Bellas:

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella debate about Birdie’s futureNikki Bella is upset when Brie Bella won’t agree to choose her sister and John Cena as Birdie’s legal guardians.

Nikki Bella’s uncomfortable conversation with John Cena