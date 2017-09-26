John Cena Announced For Another Major Film

Deadline.com has just announced that John Cena will be featured in a new buddy cop comedy alongside comedian Kumail Nanjiani. Here is a portion of their report about the film:

Universal has acquired an untitled buddy cop comedy hatched by Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Murray Miller. This one has John Cena (Trainwreck) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) attached to star in the project. Fleischer, who helmed Zombieland and will next direct Venom, is attached to direct and will produce alongside Bernad through their Universal Television-based production company The District. Miller, the writer-producer of HBO’s Tour De Pharmacy and 7 Days in Hell, and former Girls executive producer, will write the script. EVP Production Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Universal prevailed in competitive bidding.

5 Things To Know Before Tonight’s Smackdown Live

WWE has released the following video on-line:

From Natalya’s reaction to her new challenger to the fallout from Randy Orton’s shockingly quick defeat, here is a preview of tonight’s SmackDown LIVE.

WWE Smackdown Preview: Shane Reacts To Owens’ Statement, Rusev ‘Pride Of Bulgaria’ Celebration, Will Nakamura Respond To Mahal?, More

Singh Brothers Have A Message For Nakamura

WWE has released the following video via Instagram featuring The Singh Brothers:

As we quickly approach #HIAC the #SinghBros @gurvsihra_wwe & @harvsihra_wwe have a message for @shinsukenakamura before #SDLive.#WWEElPaso