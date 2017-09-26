Bully Ray Casts Doubt On His Wrestling Future, Daniel Bryan Reads ‘Utopia For Realists’ To Birdie (Video)

Bully Ray Casts Doubt On His Wrestling Future

Bully Ray was a guest last night on Busted Open Radio.

During his appearance Bully had the following to say about his pro wrestling future following a head injury he suffered this past Friday night at ROH Death Before Dishonor:

I’m not even sure if my career should continue.

Daniel Bryan Reads ‘Utopia For Realists’ To Baby Daughter

Brie Bella has shared the following video on The Bella Twins official YouTube channel:

Daniel Bryan started his own book club with a few wrestlers in the WWE locker room, so he tries to get Birdie interested. Want to join Bryan’s book club? Follow along with #BryansBookClub

