Bully Ray Casts Doubt On His Wrestling Future, Daniel Bryan Reads ‘Utopia For Realists’ To Birdie (Video)

Bully Ray Casts Doubt On His Wrestling Future

Bully Ray was a guest last night on Busted Open Radio.

During his appearance Bully had the following to say about his pro wrestling future following a head injury he suffered this past Friday night at ROH Death Before Dishonor:

I’m not even sure if my career should continue.

