Sin Cara Makes Entrance w/ His Son & Visits An Eddie Guerrero Mural (Video), RAW Viewership For This Week

WWE Releases Touching Sin Cara Video
WWE has released the following video on-line:
How Was RAW Viewership This Week?
ShowBuzzDaily.com is reporting that Monday night’s post-WWE No Mercy RAW drew an overall average of 2.923 million viewers.
That means that viewership was up slightly by 3.18% from last week when it did an average of 2.833 million viewers.
Here are the hourly averages for the show:
The final hour of RAW saw an 18% drop from the first hour.
