Sin Cara Makes Entrance w/ His Son & Visits An Eddie Guerrero Mural (Video), RAW Viewership For This Week

WWE Releases Touching Sin Cara Video

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Sin Cara talks about competing in his hometown, El Paso, Texas, in front of a local Eddie Guerrero mural, and he celebrates the moment by bringing his son to the ring with him.

How Was RAW Viewership This Week?

ShowBuzzDaily.com is reporting that Monday night’s post-WWE No Mercy RAW drew an overall average of 2.923 million viewers.

That means that viewership was up slightly by 3.18% from last week when it did an average of 2.833 million viewers.

Here are the hourly averages for the show:

Hour One: 3.121 million

Hour Two: 3.081 million

Hour Three: 2.568 million

The final hour of RAW saw an 18% drop from the first hour.