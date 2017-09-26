Ric Flair Reveals How Many Women He’s Slept With, Bischoff Announces Delay For Next Podcast Episode

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage)

Ric Flair Reveals How Many Women He’s Slept With

TMZ Sports has released a post about Ric Flair noting the two-time WWE Hall of Famer reveals how many women he thinks he’s slept with in his upcoming ESPN 30-for-30 special. Here is an excerpt from their post:

Ric Flair is half the man Wilt Chamberlain claimed to be — admitting he’s slept with roughly 10,000 women during his storied wrestling career.

Nature Boy reportedly confessed about his 5-figure conquest while shooting a “30 for 30” special for ESPN — a special that’s set to air in November.

But apparently Naitch, who’s famously referred to his penis as “Space Mountain” for years while asking women if they want a ride … is now embarrassed about his sex life.

“I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids,” Flair told People … insisting, “I only love one now” — a reference to his fiancee, Wendy Barlow.

FYI, Flair is 68 years old — so if he started banging at 15 … we’re talking an average of 188 women per year (or 3.6 women per week).

Eric Bischoff Announces Delay For Next Podcast Episode

Eric Bischoff has posted the following to Twitter announcing the next episode of his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, will be released a day late this week:

