Ric Flair Reveals How Many Women He’s Slept With, Bischoff Announces Delay For Next Podcast Episode

TMZ Sports has released a post about Ric Flair noting the two-time WWE Hall of Famer reveals how many women he thinks he’s slept with in his upcoming ESPN 30-for-30 special. Here is an excerpt from their post:

Ric Flair is half the man Wilt Chamberlain claimed to be — admitting he’s slept with roughly 10,000 women during his storied wrestling career.

Nature Boy reportedly confessed about his 5-figure conquest while shooting a “30 for 30” special for ESPN — a special that’s set to air in November.

But apparently Naitch, who’s famously referred to his penis as “Space Mountain” for years while asking women if they want a ride … is now embarrassed about his sex life.

“I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids,” Flair told People … insisting, “I only love one now” — a reference to his fiancee, Wendy Barlow.

FYI, Flair is 68 years old — so if he started banging at 15 … we’re talking an average of 188 women per year (or 3.6 women per week).