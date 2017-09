Ring of Honor has released the following:

The inaugural IWGP United States Champion KENNY OMEGA makes his return to the United States for the history-making Ring of Honor & New Japan GLOBAL WARS Tour this October! Omega will be competing on all four stops, including Thursday October 12 in Buffalo, Friday October 13 in Pittsburgh, Saturday October 14 in Columbus, and Sunday October 15 in Chicago.

Omega will be defending his IWGP United States Champion against a man who is making his United States debut, YOSHI-HASHI ! Yoshi-Hashi is one of New Japan’s most accomplished stars and issued the challenge following Omega’s successful defense against Juice Robinson!

Omega quickly accepted and ROH and New Japan are thrilled to announce the match will take place in Chicago at the Odeum on Sunday October 15!

The Champion and Yoshi-Hashi have bad blood dating back to 2016. Yoshi-Hashi defeated Omega in the opening bout of Yoshi-Hashi’s first G1 Climax but Omega would defeat Yoshi-Hashi in a bout with the Tokyo Dome IWGP Heavyweight Championship Contract on the line in a rematch! A member of CHAOS, Yoshi-Hashi looks to add the championship to their ranks and this bout is undoubtedly an extension of the long-standing CHAOS, and Bullet Club rivalry!

The event sold out in record time and this match will be sure to excite fans across the globe! Keep it locked in to ROHWrestling.com for more match announcements for the Global Wars Tour!