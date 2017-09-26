Austin Aries Comments On How To Approach A Plant Based Lifestyle, Photo Of Curt Hawkins’ Back After Getting Destroyed By Braun Strowman

Austin Aries Austin Aries was one of last night’s guests on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman; you can read a few transcribed highlights (credit Wrestlezone.com) and watch the show below: Austin Aries on approaching a plant based lifestyle opposed to thinking of a diet as becoming a vegan: It’s not a diet, it’s not something you do for a fixed amount of time to fit back in the jeans you were in back in college. It’s a lifestyle change, and when you approach it that way… now there’s no end game, but there’s also not ‘I failed’. You continue to try and make progress, and the message I try and talk to people about isn’t ‘go vegan today’ or tomorrow, or ‘you’re not as vegan as I am’ so I’m going to judge you. I don’t even like the word vegan because it has a lot of stigma attached to it; I like to use the word plant based. I subscribe to a 100% plant based diet. Now you don’t have to be a 100% plant based diet, but I guarantee the more you skew that you add a plant based diet to your lifestyle, the better results you’re going to see. The better it is for the animals, the better it is for the environment, and anybody can do that. Anybody can do Meatless Mondays, and just give up meat one day a week and that’s a starting point. Path Of Destruction The following photo is a look at Curt Hawkins’ back after Braun Strowman answered his challenge on WWE RAW, resulting in Hawkins being launched through the LED mini-tron and ending up fodder in Strowman’s path of destruction. (…Fact) OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/1h3H15pmRp — frankie (@FrankieSCF) September 26, 2017