Steve Austin Comments On Brock Lesnar Beating Braun Strowman, Impact Stars Pick New Sports On ‘The Question Mark’ (Video)

Steve Austin
Stone Cold Steve Austin was a guest on 107.7 The Bone‘s Baby Huey and Bimbo Jimbo show recently; you can read a few excerpts below:
Steve Austin on if Brock Lesnar beating Braun Strowman clean was the right move at WWE No Mercy:
The Question Mark
The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital series “The Question Mark” with this week’s show featuring the Impact roster talking about what other sports they would take up if they could pick a new sport:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?