Steve Austin Comments On Brock Lesnar Beating Braun Strowman, Impact Stars Pick New Sports On ‘The Question Mark’ (Video)

Steve Austin Stone Cold Steve Austin was a guest on 107.7 The Bone‘s Baby Huey and Bimbo Jimbo show recently; you can read a few excerpts below: Steve Austin on if Brock Lesnar beating Braun Strowman clean was the right move at WWE No Mercy: “In hearing that I was surprised in that finish as well. Both guys I consider friends, but they have built Braun to be The Monster Among Men, and to me maybe you got to have something, a couple of F-5s or something to put a chink in the armor before the F-5 to keep Braun Strowman The Monster Among Men down for a three count. I have not seen the match, but from what you guys are telling me I would probably would tend to agree.” The Question Mark The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital series “The Question Mark” with this week’s show featuring the Impact roster talking about what other sports they would take up if they could pick a new sport: