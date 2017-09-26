Will Charlotte Flair Show Carmella Some New Tricks? (Video), New Match Announced For Smackdown, WWE Hell In A Cell Theme Song Confirmed

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Charlotte Flair confronting Carmella backstage before WWE Smackdown Live, challenging the Money In The Bank briefcase holder to a match on tonight’s show. Carmella and James Ellsworth interrupted Charlotte’s interview with Renee Young and bragged about dominating the Women’s division, but Charlotte said she would prove she’s still the dirtiest woman in the game:

WWE Hell In A Cell

The official theme song for WWE Hell In A Cell is “Breakin’ Outta Hell” by Airbourne. The band has previously worked with WWE, most notably providing the entrance theme for Ken Kennedy.

Listen to the Hell In A Cell theme below: