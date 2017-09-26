United States Title Match Confirmed For WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

Baron Corbin has had enough of the games, and now he will challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship at WWE Hell In A Cell. Corbin issued the challenge after Styles came to ringside for the match and Corbin taunted him by dumping AJ’s water bottle on him. Tye gave chase but Corbin whipped him into Styles and over the commentary table, and Tye ended up getting counted out. Corbin kicked him in the face after the decision, then ran away after Styles ran in for the save, saying Styles knows he can’t beat him one-on-one. and Corbin said he knew Styles and Tye would try and outsmart him. He said he wouldn’t squander another opportunity and he was going to take the title from Styles at Hell In A Cell. That’s a REALLY good way to make The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg angry! #SDLive @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/vAQcrLdSjI — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2017 .@BaronCorbinWWE has had ENOUGH! He wants to challenge #USChampion @AJStylesOrg one-on-one FOR THE TITLE at #HIAC! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/rpl9ivc0H6 — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017 The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE‘s challenge has been ACCEPTED! He will look to capture #USChampion @AJStylesOrg‘s title at #HIAC! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/dJzZzzAsEX — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017