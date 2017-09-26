Shinsuke Nakamura Confronts Jinder Mahal (Video), Preview For This Week’s WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown Live

The following videos feature highlights from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live where Shinsuke Nakamura finally confronted Jinder Mahal for his recent remarks.

Jinder originally came to the ring to speak out about his ‘infamatory statements’ last week, and proceeded to run down Nakamura and mock him again. This time, the photo of Nakamura on the Titantron was a joke on Jinder, as Nakamura was shown posing before moving around and warning Jinder he was coming for him! Nakamura then hit the ring and attacked the champion, making a statement with a Kinshasa. Check out highlights below:

WWE RAW

The following video features a preview for this week’s episode of WWE RAW, which is highlighted by Roman Reigns challenging The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship and Seth Rollins versus Braun Strowman:

