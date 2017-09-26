Smackdown Tag Titles To Be Defended Inside Hell In A Cell, Another Match Added To The Card?, Randy Orton Crashes Rusev Day (Video)

Hell In A Cell
The New Day don’t just want to defend their titles at Hell In A Cell… they want to defend them INSIDE Hell In A Cell!
The New Day laid out the challenge after The Usos’ match against the Hype Bros on WWE Smackdown Live after watching the match from the crowd. The Usos went over to the barricade after their win and talked trash about New Day not taking anything seriously and treating it like a joke. The Usos say they are going to be five time champions after Hell In A Cell, but Kofi says they talk a big game for a team that just lost their titles. Big E says they also talk about The Usos ‘penitentiary’ which made them think… then Woods tells The Usos they want to fight inside the Hell In A Cell structure and officially lay down the challenge.
Rusev Day
Rusev got a key to the city… and a RKO for his troubles. Rusev was celebrating being given a key to the city as part of his Pride of Bulgaria Celebration ceremony, and declared himself the new King Of The Jungle. Rusev cited his impressive victory over Randy Orton last week, and said he destroyed the Legend Killer, so now the jungle was his to take.
“Master of Ceremonies” Aiden English began singing a song as Rusev continued to celebrate, when Orton ran in and knocked English outside before hitting Rusev with a RKO. Following a commercial break, Orton saw Renee Young and told her to tell Rusev when he woke up that he would see him at Hell In A Cell.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?