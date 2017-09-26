Smackdown Tag Titles To Be Defended Inside Hell In A Cell, Another Match Added To The Card?, Randy Orton Crashes Rusev Day (Video)

Hell In A Cell The New Day don’t just want to defend their titles at Hell In A Cell… they want to defend them INSIDE Hell In A Cell! The New Day laid out the challenge after The Usos’ match against the Hype Bros on WWE Smackdown Live after watching the match from the crowd. The Usos went over to the barricade after their win and talked trash about New Day not taking anything seriously and treating it like a joke. The Usos say they are going to be five time champions after Hell In A Cell, but Kofi says they talk a big game for a team that just lost their titles. Big E says they also talk about The Usos ‘penitentiary’ which made them think… then Woods tells The Usos they want to fight inside the Hell In A Cell structure and officially lay down the challenge. “We want to defend OUR #SDLive #TagTeamChampionship INSIDE #HellInACell!” – @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/0DIG5xbz5g — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017 Rusev Day Rusev got a key to the city… and a RKO for his troubles. Rusev was celebrating being given a key to the city as part of his Pride of Bulgaria Celebration ceremony, and declared himself the new King Of The Jungle. Rusev cited his impressive victory over Randy Orton last week, and said he destroyed the Legend Killer, so now the jungle was his to take. “Master of Ceremonies” Aiden English began singing a song as Rusev continued to celebrate, when Orton ran in and knocked English outside before hitting Rusev with a RKO. Following a commercial break, Orton saw Renee Young and told her to tell Rusev when he woke up that he would see him at Hell In A Cell. “I DESTROYED the legend of The #LegendKiller! #SDLive is MY jungle now!” @RusevBUL #PrideOfBulgaria pic.twitter.com/MUjPThvY6y — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017 If there was one thing @RusevBUL didn’t want for #RusevDay, was an #RKOOuttaNowhere! @WWEDramaKing @RandyOrton #SDLive pic.twitter.com/fcOiKocvVk — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017 .@RandyOrton‘s message is clear: He wants @RusevBUL to prepare himself for #TheViper at #HIAC! Oh, and Happy #RusevDay. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/3REC3RuH7t — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2017