Dolph Ziggler Impersonates Undertaker (Video), Bobby Roode Match Confirmed For WWE Hell In A Cell

Dolph Ziggler made his latest grand entrance as The Undertaker on Smackdown, but he was outshined by Bobby Roode, who is now his opponent at WWE Hell In A Cell.

Ziggler came out doing the Undertaker’s trademark entrance, and talked about another entrance full of flash, mocking the fans for believing in the Dead Man. He said anyone can wear a Halloween costume and do this, and said he doesn’t give a damn before Roode cut him off and returned to Smackdown.

Roode called Ziggler a hell of a talent, but he’s been trying awful hard to get attention for a guy who doesn’t care what people think. He said since Ziggler claims to be one of the best in-ring talents in WWE, he should back it up in the ring. Roode laid down the challenge for Hell In A Cell, and Ziggler accepted, trying to mock him by saying he’d rest in peace, but Roode hushed him and said Hell In A Cell will be GLORIOUS!