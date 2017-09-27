Enzo Doubles Down On Insulting Cruiserweights WWE has released the following clip on-line from last night’s episode of 205 Live: After being decimated by Neville, then Braun Strowman, then the entire Cruiserweight division on Raw, new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore remains defiant and insults his haters. Related: Neville Disrupts Enzo Amore’s Championship Celebration, Lays Out The New Champion On WWE RAW (Video) The Club Teases Huge Match For Starrcade Luke Gallows posted the following tweet last night teasing a possible The Club vs Rock-n-Roll Express match at Starrcade: We @LukeGallowsWWE , want the Rock N Roll Express at Starcade…. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) September 26, 2017 Pre-Sale Tickets For GFW BFG Available NOW GFW has released the following announcing pre-sale tickets for Bound For Glory go on-sale today: This Wednesday you will be able to secure your tickets to the biggest event of our year, Bound For Glory LIVE on pay-per-view. It is going to be an incredible night of action LIVE on Pay Per View on Sunday, November 5th in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It is the night where all the stars come out and you never know what surprises will take place. Who will leave with the gold and who will be a trending topic for days and weeks to come. Not only can you join us LIVE in Ottawa for Bound For Glory, but you will also have the chance to attend five nights of IMPACT Television tapings! Monday – Friday the cameras will be rolling for not only the fallout of Bound For Glory, but also the shows that will take us to the end of 2017. For the first time ever, Bound For Glory and IMPACT Tapings will originate from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and we can’t wait to experience this with all of you. Again, the Pre-Sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday at 10am ET with a special promo code that we will provide through our social channels and 2 different VIP Packages (that include your tickets) will be available as well.