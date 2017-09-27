The New Day & Zack Ryder Are Taking Over Funko!, Jericho & His List Appear On Good Morning America, Lana Tries To Make Tamina Ravishing (Video)

WWE.com has released the following:

The New Day and Zack Ryder are taking over Funko — for couple of hours, at least.

The SmackDown Tag Team Champions and WWE’s resident toy expert head to the Funko HQ retail store in Everett, Wash., on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for a special signing event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT.

Since both The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Ryder are two of the biggest Funko Pop! fanatics you’re likely to find — you can check out their collections on UpUpDownDown and WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, respectively — this visit is likely to be as exciting for them as it is for the WWE Universe in attendance.

Funko HQ is located at 2802 Wetmore Ave. in Everett, and its 17,000 square-foot retail store boasts immersive exhibits, a Pop! Factory, classes and special events.

If you’re on the West Coast and can’t make it to New York Comic Con to get an exclusive Zack Ryder Funko Pop! — Zack Daddy’s first Funko figure ever — Funko HQ has you covered on Oct. 17, with an exclusive special edition Ryder Pop! vinyl figure you can only get at the store. The figure is limited to just 500 pieces.

For more information on how you can attend this special signing event, visit funko.com.