WWE.com has released the following Quick Hits for tonight’s episode of NXT:

NXT begins at 8/7 pm CST on the WWE Network.

On Adam Cole’s in-ring debut tonight:

Adam Cole will get his first taste of in-ring action in NXT when he makes his debut inside the yellow ropes tonight, facing one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, SAnitY’s Eric Young.

SAnitY has been at odds with Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly since TakeOver: Brooklyn III, when the opportunistic trio first made their presence felt. On that night, Fish & O’Reilly jumped Young & Alexander Wolfe from behind after their NXT Tag Team Title win. Later in the evening, Cole was revealed as the group’s third man, joining Fish & O’Reilly to beat down newly crowned NXT Champion Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre and SAnitY scored a measure of retribution last week when they used the outsiders’ surprise tactics against them: Following Fish & O’Reilly’s victory over Tyler Bate & Trent Seven, McIntyre and SAnitY emerged on the scene and sent the triumvirate scrambling.

While on tour with NXT this past weekend, Young took a moment to address Cole directly:

What should the NXT Universe expect when the 28-year-old Cole, wildly talented, famously brash and long-rumored to be on his way to WWE, competes for the first time in a sanctioned NXT match? Don’t miss a second of the action when NXT streams at 8/7 C, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.