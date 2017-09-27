Jerry Lawler Discusses Whether Roman Reigns Is The New ‘Face Of WWE’ & Locker Room Leader

On this week’s episode of ‘Dinner With The King,’ co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore devote the show to discussing The Rock’s career, including his start in Memphis as Flex Kavana. Some classic Memphis wrestling audio, including the first few promos of The Rock, are played throughout the episode.
The two also recap Sunday’s No Mercy show, including a discussion about John Cena “passing the torch” to Roman Reigns. Is Reigns now the face of WWE? Leader of the locker room? The King weighs in.
On Roman Reigns becoming the “Face of the WWE” following match:
On if this mean Reigns becomes the locker room leader:
The King also talks about his weekend in the Carolinas wrestling Terry Funk, and confirms a wrestling myth of turning an actual arrest live on Memphis television into a storyline back in the 1990s.
