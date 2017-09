Rhodes Brothers v SHIELD v The Usos

WWE has shared the following full match on-line:

WWE Tag Team Champions The Rhodes Brothers defend their titles against Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns and The Usos: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

Related: Michael P.S. Hayes Offers Cody Rhodes A One-Night WWE Return To Team With Goldust At Starrcade

Mick Foley Reflects On The Rock’s ‘This Is Your Life’

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following on Facebook commemorating the 18 year anniversary of his and The Rock’s infamous “This Is Your Life” segment: