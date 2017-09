Ricky Morton Responds To Luke Gallows Challenge

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton has issued the following tweet responding to Luke Gallows challenge for a The Club vs Rock-n-Roll Express match at WWE Starrcade:

Well Well You better bring those boys from Greasy OK, and wind them up @KarlAndersonWWE https://t.co/1SB8PahraH — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) September 27, 2017

Brie Bella Shares A 20 Week Update On Birdie

Brie Bella has shared the following video on the official The Bella Twins YouTube page: