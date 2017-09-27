Steve Austin On Cena & Reigns Changing Reaction To Faces & Heels, If We Could See Another Attitude Era, Around The Ring w/ Mahabali Shera

As noted, Stone Cold Steve Austin was a recent guest on the 107.7 The Bone Baby Huey and Bimbo Jimbo show; you can read a few excerpts and listen to the interview below: Steve Austin on reactions to John Cena and Roman Reigns changing the face / heel dynamic in wrestling: “I think it’s just the way those people take those characters. I think heels and faces are still heels and faces…Here’s the thing everybody loves and respects John Cena whether they are hating on him or loving him. That guy has had an unbelievable career. Roman because I think people think that he was shoved down there throat for so long have a tendency to want to boo him. He’s got a ways to go he’s still learning and developing, but Cena you look at the career that guy’s had, it’s been flat out amazing. People appreciate and respect that guy I don’t care what they say.” Austin comments on the likelihood we see another ‘Attitude Era’ in wrestling: “I would love to see another moment in they call sports entertainment these days, but I would love to see a period of time where things just ramp up and become as hot as they were back in the day, and I hope that would be the case. Do I think that will happen? Man, with the trends and even how people watch football or go to stadiums is changing. Everybody that’s watching anything on TV is either streaming it or changing the way they watch or consume it. So, it’s just a different world.” Related: Steve Austin Comments On Brock Lesnar Beating Braun Strowman, Impact Stars Pick New Sports On ‘The Question Mark’ (Video) Around The Ring The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s Around The Ring with Josh Mathews and Mahabali Shera as this week’s guest: