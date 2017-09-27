Breezango Answers An Important WWE 2K18 Question (Video), MLW One-Shot Announces New Sponsor

mlw one shot

MLW One-Shot

MLW issued the following release, announcing Prestashop.com as an official sponsor for next Thursday’s MLW One-Shot event in Orlando:

PRESTASHOP.COM TEAMS UP WITH MLW FOR ONE-SHOT ON OCTOBER 5TH IN ORLANDO
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MLW today announced PrestaShop.com as an official sponsor for MLW: One-Shot, Major League Wrestling’s October 5th wrestling event in Orlando, FL at GILT Nightclub.
PrestaShop is one of the world’s most popular ecommerce platforms, and most successful open source project with over 270,000 stores in over 195 countries.
PrestaShop is recognized for its world-class ecommerce software through open source innovation.  PrestaShop is on the 2016 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. The company also received the 2016 CMS Critic Award for Best eCommerce Software.
“We’re honored to have PrestaShop, one of the world’s top 5 leaders in e-commerce-dedicated platforms, as a sponsor and partner of Major League Wrestling,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.
If you’re interested in an exceptional ecommerce solution, visit prestashop.com today.
MLW: One-Shot’s card thus far features:
  • Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland
  • MVP vs. Sami Callihan
  • Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
  • Santana Garrett vs. Mia Yim
  • Darby Allin vs. “Flying Gambino” Jason Cade
  • Jimmy Yuta vs. MJF
  • Open Contract Challenge: Martin Stone vs. ?

WWE 2K18

The following video features footage from the WWE 2K18 event that took place at the WWE vault earlier today; Breezango answers the important question of which other Superstar gear would they like to see you put on their characters:

