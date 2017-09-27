Breezango Answers An Important WWE 2K18 Question (Video), MLW One-Shot Announces New Sponsor

MLW issued the following release, announcing Prestashop.com as an official sponsor for next Thursday’s MLW One-Shot event in Orlando:

PRESTASHOP.COM TEAMS UP WITH MLW FOR ONE-SHOT ON OCTOBER 5TH IN ORLANDO

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MLW today announced PrestaShop.com as an official sponsor for MLW: One-Shot , Major League Wrestling’s October 5th wrestling event in Orlando, FL at GILT Nightclub.

PrestaShop is one of the world’s most popular ecommerce platforms, and most successful open source project with over 270,000 stores in over 195 countries.

PrestaShop is recognized for its world-class ecommerce software through open source innovation. PrestaShop is on the 2016 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. The company also received the 2016 CMS Critic Award for Best eCommerce Software.

“We’re honored to have PrestaShop, one of the world’s top 5 leaders in e-commerce-dedicated platforms, as a sponsor and partner of Major League Wrestling,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

If you’re interested in an exceptional ecommerce solution, visit prestashop.com today.

