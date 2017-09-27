Update On The Shield Reunion Teaser For WWE TLC, Tessa Blanchard Explains Meaning Behind Wrestling Gear

The Shield Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that while WWE does have plans to reunite The Shield at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view next month, there aren’t concrete plans for their opponents yet. It would appear that The Miztourage is being lined up as the opponents in a six man tag match, but it was noted that plans are still not set in stone, even after The Miz and company beat Roman Reigns down in the ring this week. Tessa Is Forever Tessa Blanchard psoted the following on her Instagram account, explaining how she’s honored her family and the meaning behind the three stars on her wrestling boots: For a while now people have asked about the three stars on my wrestling boots. I remember growing up, my grandpa would share stories of back in the day. He’d tell me how much I was loved & that God had such an undeniable plan for my life. He was the epitome of a good man, any negativity in this world he had a way of changing into an aura of positivity. My father grew up selling popcorn at my grandpas wrestling shows, refereeing matches & fast forward..all bias aside..through hard work, he is now a legend in our business. He shares a lot of the same qualities that my grandfather had. Both, WORKED & made their names..I aspire to be like them in many ways. I always heard, a legacy is not leaving something FOR people, it’s leaving something IN people. My grandfather, my father, my stepfather..they’ve certainly done just that. 4 years ago I decided I wanted to wrestle, that I wanted to be the third generation to continue my family’s legacy..and I was certain I didn’t want the “easy way.” As cliché as it sounds, the hard work attracted me. Natalya once told me, there’s never an exception for hard work. That’s stuck with me every day of my life. There’s not a day that goes by I don’t wish my grandpa could have seen me out there; seen me do what I have fallen in love with. Once you know what you want your legacy to be, you can start building it. You can start living in the way you want to be remembered. It’ll allow you to start doing what matters, now. What’s important to you? What are your values? How do you want your life to touch others? What would make you proud? How can you leave your mark on whatever you do? These are questions I ask myself regularly, it allows my creative mind to run wild. As wrestlers we wrestle with more than just our opponent. We wrestle with the demons of doubt, with past failures, with injuries and exhaustion, with that unrelenting voice telling you to stop…this all brings me back to my boots…my dad had two, I have three. Three generations; three stars. Every time I lace up my boots, I remember why I started. Every time I make my way to the ring, I get to look forward to the future. Everything we do now is building for tomorrow.