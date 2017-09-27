Update On The Shield Reunion Teaser For WWE TLC, Tessa Blanchard Explains Meaning Behind Wrestling Gear

The Shield
Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that while WWE does have plans to reunite The Shield at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view next month, there aren’t concrete plans for their opponents yet.
It would appear that The Miztourage is being lined up as the opponents in a six man tag match, but it was noted that plans are still not set in stone, even after The Miz and company beat Roman Reigns down in the ring this week.
Tessa Is Forever
Tessa Blanchard psoted the following on her Instagram account, explaining how she’s honored her family and the meaning behind the three stars on her wrestling boots:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?