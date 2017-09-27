Bayley To Compete At Nintendo World Championships, LAX Comments On Tag Title Defense At Victory Road (Video)

Nintendo World Championships
WWE.com posted the following announcement, confirming RAW Superstar Bayley will compete at the Nintendo World Championships next Saturday in New York City. Check out the announcement trailer also seen below:
Victory Road
The following video features a first look at Konnan and LAX talking about facing oVe and their tag team title defense at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road:
Related: Preview For Next Week’s Victory Road Edition Of Impact Wrestling, Current Advertised Matches
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?