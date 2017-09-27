Bayley To Compete At Nintendo World Championships, LAX Comments On Tag Title Defense At Victory Road (Video)

WWE.com posted the following announcement, confirming RAW Superstar Bayley will compete at the Nintendo World Championships next Saturday in New York City. Check out the announcement trailer also seen below:

Bayley is getting ready to go for the gold yet again … just this time it’s virtual!

The former Raw Women’s Champion will compete in the Nintendo World Championships 2017! Bayley and other Nintendo fans will put their gaming skills to the test to see who will prevail as the winner.

The event is a multi-game tournament that challenges players of all ages to compete in a gauntlet of games representing the past and present of Nintendo games and systems that fans will know and love. When the big event kicks off in New York on Oct. 7, it will be hosted by Nintendo fan and online personality Andrea Rene, with play-by-play and analysis by gamer, sports broadcaster and Nintendo fan Jordan Kent.

The Nintendo World Championships 2017 event will be livestreamed at https://nwc.nintendo.comstarting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Oct. 7. Fans who are already in New York will have the opportunity to witness all the action in person. A limited number of free tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis outside Manhattan Center’s Grand Ballroom the day of the event (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian).