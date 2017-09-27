WWE Officially Confirms Hell In A Cell Match, Summer Rae Opens Up About Overcoming Body Image Issues In New InStyle Article

WWE Hell In A Cell WWE posted the following preview for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match at WWE Hell In A Cell, confirming the match will take place inside the Cell structure. The New Day issued the challenge to The Usos on Smackdown last night, but it was not officially confirmed on air; the following was posted on WWE.com today: The Usos immediately invoked their rematch clause after losing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to The New Day. However, the champions have upped the ante in the ultimate fashion, demanding that the latest chapter in their epic rivalry be written inside the confines of Hell in a Cell. The bitter rivalry between the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history and the battling brothers from Samoa has been wildly unpredictable, and the volatility between the squads has seemingly grown by the week. Amidst a mixture rap battles and other outrageous attempts by both combinations to establish themselves at Team Blue’s top team, The New Day seized the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos at WWE Battleground. Big E and Xavier Woods were then unseated by the Samoan warriors at SummerSlam Kickoff. This led to a brutal showdown on the Sept. 12 Sin City Street Fight in Las Vegas, which once again returned the illustrious titles to the larger-than-life trio. However, the rivalry between the two teams was over. After The Usos invoked their rematch clause and got in the faces of the champions, The New Day recalled their challengers’ talk of the Uso Penitentiary and said they wanted to take that to the next level, issuing the challenge to lock themselves inside the harrowing structure that endangers careers. Who will triumph in the latest chapter of this intense volley for tag team supremacy, when these two teams clash inside Hell in a Cell? Find out at WWE Hell in a Cell, Sunday, Oct. 8, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on WWE Network! Related: Dolph Ziggler Impersonates Undertaker (Video), Bobby Roode Match Confirmed For WWE Hell In A Cell Summer Rae Summer Rae (under her real name Danielle Moinet) wrote a new editorial for InStyle about overcoming body image issues and learning to have a positive view of herself, as well as her message to young fans. You can read a few excerpts below: How boring would this world be if we all looked alike? The minute I let go of being perfect, is the minute I set myself free. Free from the pressures of society and free from this image I painted in my head of who I needed to be. Now I don’t look at the girl next to me in the gym and compare myself to her. I’m into health and fitness because I like the way it makes me feel not because I am trying to look like someone else. I want to look like me—the strongest, most powerful, and confident version of me. I see these young WWE fans and how they look up to us like I once looked up to those women on runways. I hope they can see that I’m proud to run like a girl. I’m proud to fight like a girl! I want these little girls that watch me on TV to feel the same pride in themselves.