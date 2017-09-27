WWE Officially Confirms Hell In A Cell Match, Summer Rae Opens Up About Overcoming Body Image Issues In New InStyle Article

WWE Hell In A Cell
WWE posted the following preview for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match at WWE Hell In A Cell, confirming the match will take place inside the Cell structure. The New Day issued the challenge to The Usos on Smackdown last night, but it was not officially confirmed on air; the following was posted on WWE.com today:
Summer Rae
Summer Rae (under her real name Danielle Moinet) wrote a new editorial for InStyle about overcoming body image issues and learning to have a positive view of herself, as well as her message to young fans. You can read a few excerpts below:
