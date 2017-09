Terry Funk recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard’s Week In Wrestling; you can read a few excerpts below:

Terry Funk comments on his return to the ring last week for Big Time Wrestling:

“I felt very old, naturally, walking into that ring. But how did I feel inside the ring? I felt elated.” “I was back in my family’s house. That’s where I belong, at home. Just to be back with the people that I love and in the profession I absolutely grew up in, that meant a great deal to me. I loved where I was very much.”

Funk says he’s ready for his ‘real’ retirement from wrestling:

“Dahgum, I just got out of the ring in the Carolinas,” said a smiling Funk. “I just had two matches with Lawler, and you want to know if I’m going to come back? Come to think of it, next weekend, I’m going to have my real, real, real, real, real, real retirement.”

