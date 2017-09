New Ring of Honor World Television champion Kenny King recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling; you can read a few excerpts below: Kenny King comments on finally getting ‘the ball’ by winning the ROH TV title: “All I’ve wanted was the damn ball. Now, I finally feel like I have my opportunity. I’ve been preparing for this since I came back from The Bachelorette. I want to make this the best run I’ve ever had in wrestling. There is pressure that comes along with that, but I’m not focused on the pressure. I’m focused on the opportunity. My goals are in steps. I got to wrestle Jay Briscoe, get revenge on Hangman Page, and wrestle in the U.K. For me, I’m focused on one match at a time and putting my all into that. The only reason you enter a wrestling ring is to become a singles champion, and eventually my goal will be the world title, but right now, I’m lasered in on the TV title.” King says meeting women is much easier after appearing on the latest season of ABC’s The Bachelorette: “There’s definitely no problem meeting now. But I’ve always been extremely selective. I’m real picky. I have a little girl, so I’m not just shopping for me; I’m shopping for two people, looking for someone that embodies the qualities I’m trying to raise my girl with.” Kenny King reflects on his career, says the best is yet to come: “There are people who have been supporting me since I was on Tough Enough in 2002, and that means a lot. If you’ve been with me for that long, I’m thankful you have invested in me. For the people who legit did not know me, I’m grateful for that support, too. Your faith in me will pay off.”