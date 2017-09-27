Chris Jericho Announces ‘Fozzy Across America’ One Day Tour, What Happened After WWE Smackdown Live?

Bill Pritchard
(Photo credit: Dean Fardell / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Chris Jericho announced his band Fozzy will embark on a three city, one day tour on Saturday, October 14th that will cover three time zones; the dates and other important event information is below:

FOZZY ACROSS AMERICA – October 14, 2017
3 Cities, 3 shows, 3 Time Zones, 1 DAY!

Ft Myers, FL
WRXK 96K-Rock
www.96krock.com – Tickets available for .96 starting Sep 18
The Ranch – www.theranchfortmyers.com
9AM Showtime – All Ages

El Paso, TX
KLAQ 95.5 – Tickets exclusively only from KLAQ
www.klaq.com
Star City Studios – http://starcitystudioproductions.com/
3PM Showtime – All Ages

Las Vegas, NV
KOMP 92.3
www.komp.com
Hard Rock Cafe – http://www.hardrock.com/cafes/las-vegas/
11PM Showtime – 18+

WWE Smackdown Live

After Smackdown went off the air last night, Randy Orton and Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler and Rusev in the post show dark match.

