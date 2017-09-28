Figures Toy Company Contract Signing Action Figure Playset (Photos)

For those of you who may have missed out on the Mattel WWE Contract Chaos playset for their WWE action figures, Figures Toy Company/Wrestling Super Store came to the rescue with their brand new Contract Signing playset!



For action figure collectors like myself, the Mattel set was only released overseas, making it challenging for USA collectors to obtain as it was something a lot of us wanted either for display or to play. There was just no way of getting our hands on it except for paying a hefty amount.

If you missed out on that set don’t worry as mentioned before, Figures Toy Company came to the rescue just recently. Their set comes with WWE/wrestling action figure scaled:

Contract

Folding Table (breakable)

Table Cloth

Office Chairs (x2)

Microphones (x2)

Overall, this set is pretty cool and very similar to the Mattel one. The office chairs are probably my favorite part and they can break in case your wrestling figure contract signing gets a little out of control, as most contract signings do. You can use the chairs for your announce table as well, which is awesome! The fact all of it fits into a tiny box is great for storage purposes, too.

If I had to nitpick anything it would be the fact the table cloth is short and doesn’t hang over all sides of the table as well as doesn’t hang down to the ring mat, but other than that this set is great. You’ll have to iron out the creases, too, as it was folded up in the box. You could always replace that cloth with your own custom one if need be.

This set scales perfectly with the Figures Toy Company wrestling figures, Jakks WWE figures as well as the Mattel WWE figures, seen above.

If you’d like to get this set you can currently get it on WrestlingSuperstore.com!

