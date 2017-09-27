Adam Cole Makes His NXT In-Ring Debut, William Regal Confirms Plans To Crown New NXT Women’s Champ, What Does Kairi Sane Bring To NXT?

NXT

Tonight’s episode of NXT saw William Regal confirm plans to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion at NXT Takeover: Houston.

Regal announced a fatal four way match will take place at the event, with Mae Young Classic Kairi Sane already qualifying for the match. Three other qualifying matches will take place on NXT over the course of the next few weeks to determine the remaining spots.

On a related note, WWE aired the following promo video hyping Kairi Sane’s arrival on NXT:

Adam Cole made his much-anticipated NXT debut tonight, defeating Sanity’s Eric Young in the main event of tonight’s episode of NXT on WWE Network

Cole got the win after Sanity and The Undisputed Era went at it at ringside, and Cole caught EY with a Shining Wizard on the way back in the ring: